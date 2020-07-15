CBSE 10th Result 2020: Board’s results will be released in a while, know what was the score last year

CBSE 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2020 results will be released by the board shortly. But before that we would like to tell you about the 10th board examinations. Last year, more than 16 lakh students participated in the 10th examination. 86.70 percent of these children had passed. The students topped last year. Their marks were in 499 out of 500. If we talk about girl students, their result percentage was 3.35 percent better. The percentage of girls was 88.67 while that of boys was 85.32 percent. Also Read – CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: Result changed with new assessment method, what will happen to canceled examinations?

Although CBSE releases exam results in May every year, but this year due to epidemic and lockdown, many children have to cancel their examinations. Also due to the violence in Delhi, many children’s papers were canceled. However, marks will be evaluated on the basis of Best of 2 and Best of 3 in these papers. Also Read – CBSE Results Class 10 2020 Latest Updates: CBSE will release 10th result in some time, check through SMS with app

This year, a total of 18 lakh students and girl students have participated in the 10th standard. They are eagerly waiting for the result. Although the result of the examination is coming only a little late. CBSE 10th Boards Result 2020 will be released this afternoon. Now it is to be seen how many children win this year. Also Read – CBSE 10th Result 2020: CBSE will release 10th result today, check score on mobile with website