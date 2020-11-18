CBSE 2021 Class 10th, 12th Exams Date Sheet: Board exams may be postponed, 10th-12th exam will be delayed in these two states!

CBSE 2021 Class 10th, 12th Exams Date Sheet: The next year’s board examinations are due to the Corona epidemic not coming under control and no vaccine developed in the country.CBSE Board Exam 2021) Can be extended beyond the due date. An official announcement from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected soon.

Meanwhile, two major states of the country Maharashtra and Gujarat have decided to postpone their board exams in view of the corona epidemic.

Actually, almost all the schools in the country are still closed. By the way, children are being studied online but board exams are not possible online. About this month, CBSE had indicated that board examinations can be postponed for 45 to 60 days. It is believed that the two major central boards CBSE and CISCE will announce the postponement of the examinations soon.

Although the datesheet of the CBSE board exam was released earlier this month, but now it is expected that in 2021 board examinations will be held in May. CBSE can make an official announcement soon.

It is believed that the Union Ministry of Education can also make an announcement about this soon.

On the other hand, the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat have made several important announcements for the board examinations of 2021. State governments have said that it may not seem possible to conduct these examinations before May 2021.

It is believed that all the state governments are waiting for the official announcement from the CBSE. After the announcement of CBSE, they can also declare postponement of the State Board examinations.