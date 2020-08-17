CBSE Boards Compartment exam: Apply online for compartment exam till 20 August, know how to take the exam

CBSE 10th & 12th Boards Compartment exam: CBSE Board compartment examination KCBSE has released a letter regarding compartment examinations, the copy of which has been given to all the concerned schools. Earlier, CBSE had sought suggestions from students and their parents for conducting compartment examinations or not. For compartment examination of class 10th and 12th, apply online. This online application for compartment examinations can be made only till 20 August. Also Read – CBSE Syllabus Impact After Reducing: This Will Change After CBSE Syllabus Reduction, Learn Full Detail

The board said, students who have failed in one or two subjects will have to take compartment examination. Only after taking the online application by the CBSE board, the number of students taking compartment test will be known. CBSE board compartment examination will reduce the number of students, so their question papers will be sent online at all centers. For this, user ID and password will be given to all exam center incharge. Only students who have failed up to two subjects in CBSE 10th and one subject in class 12th will appear in the compartmental examination.

CBSE has released a letter regarding compartment examinations, the copy of which has been given to all concerned schools. Earlier, CBSE had sought suggestions from students and their parents for conducting compartment examinations or not. Most of the suggestions received by CBSE were in favor of cancellation of the examination, but the board has decided to conduct compartment examination. Exam date is likely to be released next week. Normally after the results of board exams are released, compartment examinations are taken in the month of July. However, this time due to Corona infection many board examinations had to be canceled first and then and then the results of board exams of 10th and 12th were also delayed.

Compartment examinations of students of 10th and 12th can be taken during the first week of September. However, no date has been set for this yet. Schools and students are being informed about this. Schools in various states have released forms for compartment examination.