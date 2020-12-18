CBSE Boards Exam Update: When will the 10th and 12th board exams take place on December 22 ….

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021: The Union Education Minister was expected to make a big announcement on the CBSE’s 10th and 12th board examinations on Thursday, but this program was postponed and pushed forward. Now this program will be held on 22 December, in which Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will discuss the CBSE Board Exam 2021 in the live session of Twitter or Facebook at 4 pm on 22 December. Also Read – CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date: Education Minister will no longer have live talks on this day, discussion can be done on the datesheet of board exams

There was a huge response from the people on the tweet made by the Ministry of Education. However, when the program was canceled, the tweet was revised to December 22. The Union Education Minister, Dr. RP Nishank, written in the tweet, will be live on Twitter or Facebook on December 22 at 4 pm to discuss your concerns regarding the examinations. Also Read – CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date: Education Minister to hold live talks once again today, these announcements may be on board exams

Let us tell you that many such posts are becoming viral on social media, in which it is being told that CBSE 10th and 12th board exams are being organized in March 2021. However, an explanation has been issued by CBSE on this, that it has not been decided yet by the board when the board examinations will be held. Also Read – CBSE Board 10th, 12th Exam 2021 Date Sheet: This is the latest information related to the CBSE Board Exam 2021 datesheet, syllabus, know the complete details here

CBSE has appealed to the people to ignore the rumors being spread about the board examination on social media. Let us know that in the past, the Union Education Minister had discussed the board examination through webinars with some students and other important people, in this webinar, he also indicated major changes in the board exams.