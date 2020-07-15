CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: New evaluation method has changed the result format, what will happen to the canceled examinations?

CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the results of class 10 today, ie on July 15 in the afternoon. With the new evaluation method, on the one hand, there has been an increase in the number of students who pass the examination in 12th standard. At the same time, there is fear in the minds of other students. But in case of CBSE Class 10, the situation is slightly different. Because only the students of North-East Delhi were going to take the reschedule examination. But in February, riots started in the capital Delhi and 53 people died. At the same time, more than 200 people were injured. Also Read – England vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: Know, when and where you will be able to watch the second Test LIVE match between England and Windies

Due to this, the atmosphere of North-East Delhi became tense and in view of the increasing violence, CBSE postponed the examinations conducted at 80 centers to 29 Feb. Then the class 10 examinations were to be held from March 21 to March 30. But due to Corona virus epidemic, lockdown was imposed in the country and again CBSE board examinations were postponed.

Explain that for those who have given all their exams, copy will be checked and numbers will be given in general. But a separate arrangement has been made for the students who have appeared for more than three subjects. In the examination of their copies, the numbers of those three copies will be added in which the students have the best number. Also the average of these numbers will be removed. That is, the numbers of Best of Three will be added and your other copies will be evaluated on the basis of this average. At the same time, students who have participated in only three exams. The Best of 2 formula will be adopted for them.