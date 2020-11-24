CBSE class 12 exam 2021: big change in paper pattern with reducing syllabus, now such questions will be asked

CBSE class 12 exam 2021 news update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made several changes in view of the impact on reading and reading in the academic session 2020-21 due to the Corona crisis. First, in the year 2021, the syllabus for board examinations was cut by 30 percent and now the pattern of the paper has been changed so that the children are not burdened much. Also Read – CBSE Exam 2021: CBSE released date sheet of 12th practical exam, new SOPs for schools; See here

Actually, CBSE has recently released sample papers for 10th and 12th examinations. In these, the share of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) has been increased. According to a Times of India report, the share of MCQs in these sample papers has been increased by about 10 per cent.

This report gives an example of a sample paper of physics, in which some questions of thinking skills and reasoning have been added which were not there before. Similarly, short type questions will come in place of MCQs in Biology paper.

In this, the Times of India has written to a school principal that the purpose of the new pattern is to know the children’s comprehension, whereas the purpose of the earlier paper was to know the knowledge of children. The said principal has said that it appears from this paper that CBSE is now focusing on the understanding of children. They are being asked application oriented questions.

Significantly, the situation is not clear yet for the CBSE board exams to be held next year. It is being said in all the reports that examinations are not possible in March next year in view of the Corona crisis. In such a situation, these board examinations can be postponed for one to two months so that the children are put to the examinations after the possible vaccine arrives.