CBSE continues to fill the 10th and 12th board exams, this is the last date

CBSE 10th & 12th Exams 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE ) Has released the program to fill the 10th and 12th forms for the next year board examination. This form will be filled for 10th and 12th board examinations. The CBSE said in its instruction, "Examination forms for the examinations to be held in 2021 for 10th and 12th will be filled from September 7 to October 15. Students who are unable to complete the form till October 15, can fill the examination form from October 16 to 31 with late fees. "

Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 150 per subject separately for the practical examination in class 12th. Students of class 10 will have to pay Rs 300 per subject for additional subjects. Students can also get a migration certificate. For this, a fee of Rs 350 will have to be paid.

Also Read – CBSE Virtual Inspection: CBSE has taken out this trick to inspect schools, 1000 schools are registered for upgradation