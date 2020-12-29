CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Declaring dates for board exams day after tomorrow, students eagerly wait

CBSE Date Sheet 2021 News Update: The dates for the Central Secondary Board (CBSE Board) examinations will be announced in the evening the day after tomorrow. In such a situation, these dates are eagerly awaited for the students of 10th and 12th board exams next year. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce these dates on December 31 in the evening. Also Read – CBSE Board 10th, 12th Exam 2021 Date: CBSE Board Exam Date will be released on this day, know the latest complete information related to it

By the way, it has already been announced that there will be no board examinations till February next year. In such a situation, it is believed that there will be an announcement to conduct examinations in March and April on the eve of New Year. There is also a possibility that this time a long gap can also be kept in the paper of two subjects. Also Read – CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date: CBSE Board 10th, 12th Exam is likely to be held in this month, know the complete details related to it

Pokhriyal had tweeted that I will announce on 31 December when the examinations of the students appearing for the CBSE board examination will start in the year 2021. Also Read – CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam Date 2021: Will board examinations be conducted online? Learn what the Education Minister gave the answer …

Earlier this week, Nishank refused to conduct the tenth and 12th board examinations till February in view of the circumstances of the Kovid-19 Mahamari.

By the way, the practical examinations start in January and written examinations are in February.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said on Tuesday that in view of the situation of Kovid-19, the 10th and 12th board examinations will not be held till February next year and when the examinations will be held after February, discussions will be given soon.

While communicating with the teachers through digital about the conduct of board examination, Nishank had said that it will not be possible to conduct board examination till the month of January – February. After February, when the examinations can be held, different parties will consider the views and further information will be given.