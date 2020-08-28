CBSE has given a chance, get it corrected if there is a mistake in the marksheet, otherwise it will be difficult

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has given the 10th and 12th 2020 board examinees an opportunity to get corrected if there is a mistake in their marksheet, otherwise they may face problems. CBSE has also sought applications from students for improvement in marksheet. Explain that this time the marksheet was made online with the result, so if there is any mistake in the details of the marksheet of the student, then the student can apply for it. Also Read – CBSE Teaching Manual: CBSE has released Teaching Manual for these subjects from class 6 to 10, know full details

In view of the corona virus, the board has given the students one year to rectify the error of the marksheet. If there is a spelling mismatch in the name, date of birth, parent's name, school name etc. in the mark sheet, then the student can apply to the board. Orders sent by the board have been sent to all schools. In this, correction of birth date and name mistakes will be done first.

The board says that often students are not serious about the mistake of mark sheet, when they need it, they reach the board for improvement. Since the matriculation mark sheet is a proof of date of birth in taking nominations in all other places. In this way all the details of the matriculation sheet should be correct.

The board has said that if the students do not rectify the error of mark sheet in a year, then the board will not give them any more opportunity. After this, the students will have to take recourse to the court, because this time in the board, due to corona, a year-long opportunity is being given to rectify the error.