CBSE News Today 14 December 2020: High court rebukes CBSE, says- Board treating children like enemies

CBSE News Today 14 December 2020: The Delhi High Court has slammed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the past board exams (CBSE Board Exams). The court told CBSE that it wants to take an anti-student stance and take them to the Supreme Court. Doing this looks like the board’s ‘enemy’ treatment of students. Also Read – CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet: Education Minister to be live once again, to discuss about CBSE Board Exam

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan made this remark while hearing a petition challenging the decision of a single bench by the board. The single bench had said in its order that the re-evaluation scheme brought by CBSE for the students affected by the examination canceled due to Kovid-19 will also be applicable to applicants for marks improvement. Also Read – CBSE Board 10th, 12th Exam 2021 Date: Whether or not CBSE Board Exam will be held in March! Know full details related to this

The court said, “We do not like the anti-student stance of CBSE.” You are dragging the students to the door of the Supreme Court. Should they study or go to court? We should start getting sued expenses paid by CBSE. ” Also Read – CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date: This is the latest update regarding the practical exam and datesheet of CBSE class 10th, 12th board exam

The bench said, “They are treating the students like an enemy.” The court said that if this scheme is implemented on all students wishing to improve their marks then what is the harm in it?

It is noteworthy that the single bench said in the judgment on August 14 that the scheme of assessment for the students affected by the CBSE examination canceled due to Kovid-19, which has been approved by the Supreme Court, will also be applicable to the students appearing in the marks correction examination. Will be applicable because they too are suffering equally from the epidemic.

The chief justice’s bench said, “There was no earthquake that you have come to court at this time.” The bench said that CBSE should go to the apex court for clarification instead of dragging the students to court. The court has now fixed February 5, 2021 as the next date of hearing in the case.