CBSE released the date of CTET Central Teacher Eligibility Test, also the facility to change exam center

Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held on January 31: CBSE’s 14th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was to be conducted in 112 cities across the country on 5 July 2020, now to be held in 135 cities on 31 January 2020. For the convenience of the candidates, new examination centers have been created in 23 more cities. Also Read – Central Teacher Eligibility Test New Date 2021: Central Teachers Eligibility Test to be held in 135 cities in January next year

In view of Kovid-19, the prestigious CTET examination conducted by CBSE will now be held on 31.01.2021. For the convenience of the candidates, new examination centers have been created in 23 more cities and candidates have also been given the opportunity to improve the choice of location of the examination center. Also Read – CTET 2020 Exam Date: CBSE issued fake news alert regarding CTET 2020 exam date, read these official updates

Also Read – Sarkari Naukri Result: CBSE Steno, Assistant Recruitment Result 2020 Declared: CBSE released result, check merit list from this direct link

Due to Kovid-19, candidates have been given a chance to improve their city options. The city from which they want to appear in the CTET examination, they can improve online from November 7, 2020 to November 16.

CBSE will do everything possible to give candidates the exam in their chosen city, but if any other situation arises, then any other city can be allotted other than their options. All registered candidates can visit the CTET website www.ctet.nic.in.

The Union Ministry of Education said- The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on 31 January 2021. It was postponed earlier due to Kovid-19.