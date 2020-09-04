CBSE released these dates of 10th-12th class Complementary exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that from 22 to 29 September there will be optional exams for students seeking to improve marks in class XII examinations along with supplementary exams for 10th and 12th classes. Also Read – Ashraf Corona, who made Sachin-Virat’s bat, infected, admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Explain that in the petition filed in this case, challenging the decision of CBSE to conduct 12th class supplementary examinations, it was said that it would be harmful for the health of the candidates. The apex court will next hear the case on 10 September.

The board said that in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic, the examinees will take sanitizers along and wear masks. CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj gave the details of the examination schedule in the official notification.

It states, “Supplementary examinations for both classes will start from September 22 and will run till September 29. All the candidates will have to bring sanitizers in transparent bottles and it will be necessary to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth. ”

Earlier in the day, the CBSE opposed the petition filed in the Supreme Court for postponing the 12th class supplementary examinations. The board said that all necessary steps have been taken to protect the students in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Bhardwaj said, “For Class 12 students whose results have been declared on an evaluation basis and they want to improve their marks, then the optional examination will be done along with the supplementary examinations of class 10th and 12th. The marks obtained in these optional exams will be treated as final. “