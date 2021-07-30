CBSE Twelfth End result 2021: Have observed your consequence, however did you spot those tweets of CBSE! will burst out giggling

CBSE Twelfth End result 2021 Declared: CBSE i.e. Central Board of Secondary Schooling has declared the Twelfth consequence on Friday afternoon. On this, a complete of 99.37 % scholars of sophistication Twelfth have handed. Of the passing scholars, 99.13 % are boys and 99.67 % are ladies. Giving respectable details about the exam effects, CBSE mentioned that the cross share of women within the Twelfth board consequence has been 0.54 % greater than that of boys.Additionally Learn – CBSE Tenth, Twelfth End result 2021 Reside Newest Replace: Countdown starts, consequence can come at any time

On the other hand, a tweet from CBSE has change into the middle of enchantment amid the examination effects. The tweet used to be made about 3 hours earlier than the declaration of the end result, which has been appreciated via hundreds of folks. It used to be written within the tweet that the Twelfth elegance exam consequence will probably be declared these days at 2 pm. At the side of this, the image of past due Bollywood actors Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal used to be shared. The caption of the image could be very humorous. It's written in it – 'Akhir that day hello aa hello gaya', allow us to inform you that the image is from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

CBSE Elegance XII End result to be introduced these days at 2 P.M.#ExcitementLevel💯%#CBSEResults #CBSE %.twitter.com/eWf3TUGoMH — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021

About an hour later some other tweet used to be made. On this, the image of Paresh Rawal, the artist of the movie Phir Hera Pheri used to be shared. It used to be additionally written, ‘Completely to not take ricks.’ If truth be told the tweet used to be achieved to create interest some of the scholars to look the end result. Social media customers also are reacting fiercely to the tweet.

Scholars, stay your Roll Quantity at hand for speedy reference. Use the Roll Quantity Finder facility onhttps://t.co/PFYbc0MEiK Effects can be downloaded from DigiLocker#ExcitementLevel💯#CBSEResults #CBSE %.twitter.com/soXay0aijK — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021

It's noteworthy that this yr the Twelfth elegance lead to Kendriya Vidyalaya has been very good. Cent % scholars of Kendriya Vidyalaya have been a success in passing the Twelfth exam. This is, the results of Kendriya Vidyalaya is 100% this time. In a similar fashion, the results of Central Tibetan Faculties has additionally come 100%. Right here additionally the entire Twelfth scholars have handed. (company inputs)