CBSE twelfth End result Declared: 70 thousand scholars scored 95 % or extra marks, PM Modi wanted

CBSE twelfth End result Declared: central board of secondary training (CBSE) twelfth board results of 13,04,561 scholars around the nation on Friday (CBSE End result Replace 2021) declared. Out of a complete of 13,04,561 scholars, 12,96,318 scholars have handed within the twelfth board. Of those, there are 70,004 scholars who've secured greater than 95 in keeping with cent marks in school twelfth. Top Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) Congratulating the scholars who've handed the CBSE twelfth Board Exam, he mentioned, 'Congratulations to my younger pals who've effectively handed their twelfth magnificence exam. Absolute best needs for a vivid, glad and wholesome long term.

Within the twelfth board effects launched by way of CBSE on Friday, 1,50,152 scholars have secured 90 to 95 in keeping with cent marks. On the similar time, there are 70,004 scholars who've scored greater than 95 % marks. Considerably, the collection of scholars securing 95 in keeping with cent or extra has nearly doubled this yr. On the similar time, the collection of scholars who were given 90 to 95 % marks in CBSE twelfth Board End result (End result 2021) is sort of the similar as final yr.

Congratulations to my younger pals who’ve effectively handed their Elegance XII CBSE examinations. Absolute best needs for a vivid, glad and wholesome long term. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

The Board of Secondary Training i.e. CBSE declared the twelfth end result on Friday afternoon. A complete of 99.37 % scholars have handed within the twelfth end result declared by way of CBSE. Of the passing scholars, 99.13 % are boys and 99.67 % are women. Giving authentic details about the exam effects, CBSE mentioned that the go share of ladies within the twelfth board end result has been 0.54 % greater than that of boys.

In CBSE twelfth board effects, 11.51 % scholars have scored 90 to 95 % extra marks. On the similar time, 5.37 % scholars have secured 95 % or extra marks. This time within the yr 2021, the entire collection of registered scholars of CBSE twelfth Board used to be 14,30,188. Out of those, 13,69,745 scholars are from common colleges and 60,443 are non-public implemented scholars.

The result of 1304561 applicants were declared on Friday out of 1369,745 common scholars. The result of the rest 65184 applicants shall be declared by way of August 5. The examination result of those scholars are underneath procedure. There is also some prolong in checking the end result because of heavy load at the CBSE web page. Because of this, the board has urged that scholars too can obtain their effects thru Digilocker. Scholars too can obtain and print their end result.

(input-INAS)