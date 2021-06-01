CBSE twelfth Examination Canceled: PM’s determination to cancel twelfth examination said- ‘Protection of scholars can’t be compromised’

CBSE twelfth Examination Cancelled: 1After the 0th, now the CBSE twelfth board exam (CBSE twelfth Board Examination Cancelled) Was once additionally canceled. Top Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) twelfth board exam within the assembly chaired by means of (twelfth Board Examination 2021) It used to be determined to cancel. The twelfth board exam of CBSE has additionally been canceled because of Corona disaster. Top Minister Modi acknowledged that this determination has been taken maintaining the pursuits of the scholars in thoughts. In keeping with a commentary launched by means of the Top Minister’s Administrative center, Modi acknowledged, “The well being and protection of the scholars is a very powerful and no compromise will also be made with it.” Additionally Learn – CBSE twelfth Board Examination Canceled: CBSE twelfth board examination additionally canceled, determination in assembly chaired by means of PM Modi

Alternatively, Top Minister Modi additionally knowledgeable concerning the cancellation of twelfth exam by means of tweeting. PM Modi tweeted, ‘Govt of India has determined to cancel the CBSE board tests for sophistication XII. After in depth deliberations, now we have taken a call this is student-friendly, which protects the well being of our early life in addition to the longer term. ‘ Additionally Learn – CBSE twelfth Examination Are living Replace: What is going to be determined as of late on CBSE twelfth Board Examination? Essential assembly of PM Modi continues

Govt of India has determined to cancel the Magnificence XII CBSE Board Assessments. After in depth consultations, now we have taken a call this is student-friendly, one who safeguards the well being in addition to long term of our early life. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 Additionally Learn – CBSE twelfth Board Examination 2021 Giant Replace: Central Govt acknowledged this large factor in Excellent Court docket – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

He acknowledged that the fervour of the scholars, oldsters and academics concerning the exam must be eradicated. The Top Minister acknowledged that during any such tense surroundings, scholars must now not be harassed to seem within the exam. The assembly used to be attended by means of Union House Minister Amit Shah, Protection Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Data and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Girls and Kid Building Minister Smriti Irani, Primary Secretary to the Top Minister, Cupboard Secretary and Ministry of Training. Senior officials have been provide.

The assembly happened at a time when Union Training Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank used to be admitted to AIIMS on Tuesday morning because of post-Kovid headaches. Previous, after a gathering chaired by means of the Top Minister, the Central Board of Secondary Training introduced the cancellation of the tenth grade board exam and postponement of the twelfth grade board exam on April 14 because of the outbreak of the corona virus epidemic.

The Ministry of Training had held in depth discussions with the states and quite a lot of events within the contemporary high-level assembly chaired by means of Protection Minister Rajnath Singh. Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and so on. took phase on this assembly. The Union Ministry of Training had sought ideas from quite a lot of states and different events in regards to the exam.

(enter language)