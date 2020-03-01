CCP calls off EVE Fanfest event over coronavirus concerns

EVE On-line developer CCP not plans to hold its annual fan accumulating in Reykjavik this yr, mentioning world concerns over coronavirus unfold as the reason for the cancellation. …
9 minutes in the past
Gaming
Depart a remark
EVE On-line developer CCP not plans to hold its annual fan accumulating in Reykjavik this yr, mentioning world concerns over coronavirus unfold as the reason for the cancellation. …
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment