CD Projekt buys an unbiased studio and prepares to restore one among its IPs with a brand new recreation

CD Projekt RED continues with its initiatives, one thing that has led, this time, to the acquisition of the unbiased studio The Molasses Flood. A choice that may lead the authors of titles akin to The Flame within the Flood or Drake Hole to the advent of a brand new recreation inside of one among CD Projekt’s present universes.

We can proceed to make video games according to the similar rules that experience all the time guided usThe Molasses FloodThis has been communicated by way of The Molasses Flodd via Twitter, the place it celebrates the scoop and affirms that the CD Projekt fee would require hiring extra workforce, for the reason that Polish developer intends to stay the essence of the learn about unbiased with out soaking up its workforce: “we will be able to proceed to make video games according to the similar rules that experience all the time guided us: making video games with the center and development them with enriching gameplay programs.”

I’m satisfied that they’re going to convey a large number of skill and resolution to the gangCEO of CD ProjektFor its section, CD Projekt considers The Molasses Flood as a skilled staff which is able to convey new visions to the studio, in step with the CEO of the developer: “They percentage our pastime for online game construction, they’re skilled, have a top quality orientation and a perfect technological viewpoint. I’m satisfied that they’re going to convey a large number of skill and resolution to the gang” .

Therefore, it’s transparent that CD Projekt intends get well one among your universes for The Molasses Flood to expand a brand new online game. And, even if neither of the 2 research has given information at the selected IP or information about the following journey, they have got confident that they’re going to announce extra information someday. On this manner, the Polish developer intends to create unheard of studies whilst committing to the primary growth of Cyberpunk 2077. A recreation that, along side The Witcher 3, will quickly achieve the brand new era of consoles, even if the date of mentioned premiere used to be not too long ago behind schedule.

