CD Projekt clarifies if there will be more expansions for Cyberpunk 2077 after Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 is topical despite meeting us in September 2022, and this is only because CD Projekt RED has announced that the gaming experience will be expanded in 2023 with Phantom Liberty, a new expansion that will take us to a completely new district of Night City.

Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansionAs a result of the presentation of Phantom Liberty, many fans have asked the company if it has more expansions planned for after its publication, something that the studio rules out. “As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only expansion planned for Cyberpunk 2077“, they write in a message posted on the official YouTube account that XGP has noticed.

In this way, it is not expected that there will be more additional content for the game on the way, despite the fact that the initial forecasts of CD Projekt included up to two expansions and a multiplayer mode and, in fact, whenever they spoke of expansions, they did so using the plural. Therefore, it seems that the Polish developer wants to turn the page early or, at least, has changed plans.

As for Phantom Liberty, it is worth remembering that its announcement has generated debate due to the fact that it abandons users of the previous generation of consoles, since It will be available only on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia. However, PS4 and One players can still receive the Edgerunners update since yesterday, which implements new content inspired by the Netflix animated series.

