CD Projekt continues to trust in the potential of Cyberpunk 2077 and updates its sales data

The RPG shooter is still in the company’s plans, while 40 million copies of The Witcher 3 have been sold.

More than 18 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 have been sold since the RPG-shooter’s bumpy launch in late 2020; that is, during the last year more than four million games have been sold compared to the latest data shared by CDPR. It is possible that part of this increase in demand for Polish production has to do with its relaunch on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S last February.

CD Projekt RED has today published its fiscal results for 2021, allowing the curious to know data on the performance of its video games, such as the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077. In this sense, Piotr Nielubowicz, vice president and financial director of the company, wanted to make it clear his Confidence in the potential of your latest production. “One of our priorities for 2021 was to improve the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077. We’re now pleased with that, and encouraged by the player reception of its next-gen console edition.”

For the coming months there is still work ahead. Approximately a quarter of the developer’s resources are still focused on Cyberpunk 2077 today, either to perform optimization work or to its long-awaited expansion. In addition, for this course the premiere of an animated series for Netflix is ​​planned.

The success of The Witcher continues

So far, gamers have bought more than 65 million games from The Witcher series, including over 40 million copies from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. These ever-growing numbers make clear the great legacy of the series, which recently postponed its release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In addition, the next The Witcher had its share of prominence, although the announcement of its development made a few weeks ago was only remembered, as well as the recent collaboration agreement signed with Epic Games to use Unreal Engine 5.

CD Projekt RED has other projects underway: a solo mode for GWENT, as well as development of The Molasses Flood, purchased in the fall.

More about: CD Project RED, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 and Sales.