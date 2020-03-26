CD Projekt, the guardian company of dev studio of the Witcher sequence recognition, launched they donated roughly $950,000 to battle the unfold of Coronavirus in Poland. The donation is split between the board of directors and the company itself.
CD Projekt donates $950,000 to prevent Coronavirus spread
March 26, 2020
1 Min Read
