CD Projekt donates $950,000 to prevent Coronavirus spread

March 26, 2020
CD Projekt, the guardian company of dev studio of the Witcher sequence recognition, launched they donated roughly $950,000 to battle the unfold of Coronavirus in Poland. The donation is split between the board of directors and the company itself.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

