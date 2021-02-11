CD Projekt leaks begin, starting with Gwent

Following yesterday’s news of the hack that CD Projekt Red suffered, today some leaks of “sensitive” material from CD Projekt Red are beginning to come to light. And we begin with Gwent, the card game of The Witcher.

According to the Cybernews medium, hackers have leaked the source code of Gwent in some forums, through download files that are being systematically removed.

They assure that they will not surrender to the requests or negotiate with the author, even if this leads to the publication of compromised data (which is what is happening). They are already taking the necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of these events, in particular with the parties affected by the breach.

Of course, they say that although they have encrypted their data, all their backup is safe, the investigation is ongoing to find out where it came from. They even left a ransom note, since they are so full with Cyberpunk 2077, that it is seen that it has inspired more than one not only to look for bugs, but to attack the company itself …

Source: VG247