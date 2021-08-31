CD Projekt Pink hires more than one Cyberpunk 2077 modders for “quite a lot of tasks”

CD Projekt Pink has employed a number of participants of the modding neighborhood from Cyberpunk 2077 to paintings on quite a lot of tasks associated with the sport.

As introduced in a Cyberpunk 2077 Modding Neighborhood Discord server replace (and shared on Reddit), el modder Hambalkó I believe (who is going through the web alias Traderain) stated they’d sign up for CD Projekt Pink together with modders Blumster, Nightmarea and rfuzzo. They all are able to spouse with CDPR beneath Yigsoft, a construction corporate run through Traderain and Nightmarea.

Within the replace, Bence spoke extra about his new position at CDPR. “We will be able to be operating on a number of tasks associated with the Cyberpunk 2077 backend and modding improve of the sport.”the replace stated. “We’re very fascinated with this and we actually hope we will be able to assist take Cyberpunk 2077 to the following degree. “.

Since its release in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has gone through numerous adjustments. The sport skilled a turbulent release on consoles, because of a chain of technical problems for PS4 and Xbox One. Following CDPR’s apologies after release, the sport was once briefly got rid of from the PlayStation Retailer for a time period and refunds had been issued on quite a lot of platforms.

Since then, numerous patches were made for Cyberpunk 2077 and CDPR stated in June that in the end was once “reasonably glad” with recreation balance and function. With patches for the sport that proceed to be rolled out and new options created through the modding neighborhood, it’ll be attention-grabbing to look what have an effect on the brand new Yigsoft additions have on Cyberpunk 2077 within the coming months.

