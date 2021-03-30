CD Projekt Red acquires a development studio in Canada

CD Projekt Red has announced that it has signed contracts to acquire the Canadian studio Digital Scapes.

Vancouver-based Digital Scapes Studios has been working with CD Projekt for three years during the production of Cyberpunk 2077. The studio will become CD Projekt Red Vancouver and join the portfolio of developer teams that includes the existing three with headquarters in Warsaw, Krakow and Wroclaw respectively.

“We believe that the huge team at Digital Scapes is the perfect foundation on which to build a larger team at CD Projekt Red Vancouver”said Paweł Zawodny, Head of Production and CTO of CDPR in a statement announcing the acquisition move.

“This is a great opportunity for Canadian developers to get involved with CD Projekt Red’s incredible intellectual property and for CD Projekt Red to take advantage of Canada’s great talent pool and game creation.”added Marcin Chady, director of the Vancouver study.

Large game developers often work with studios outside of their home country to access global talent and allow development to continue beyond the headquarters time zone. A base in Vancouver will certainly offer this to CDPR, and the studio is already looking to recruit staff right now.

