CD Projekt RED announces that it is working on three new Witcher games, a new Cyberpunk and a new IP

CD Projekt Red has announced code names and brief descriptions for five new games, including three Witcher games, a new Cyberpunk and a new IP.

revealed in Twitter, marks an important step for the developer studio. From developing your own IP from scratch, to developing multiple “large-scale” games at once. It’s also the first time we’ve learned that the new Witcher trilogy won’t be the only new games set in that universe. The five games are:

Orion – “A code name for our next Cyberpunk game, which will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue to harness the potential of this dark future universe.”

Polaris – "A codename for the next installment in The Witcher game saga, which we recently announced was in pre-production. It's the start of a new saga: we intend to release two more Witcher games after Polaris, creating a new AAA RPG trilogy."

Canis Major – "A full-fledged The Witcher game, separate from the new Witcher saga that begins with Polaris. It will be developed by an external studio led by experienced developers who have worked on previous The Witcher games."

Sirius – "A code name for the game developed by [The Molasses Flood], set in The Witcher universe and created with the support of CDPR. It will differ from our previous productions as it will offer a multiplayer game as well as a single player experience that will include a campaign with missions and a story."

Hadar – "A code name for a completely different third IP, built from scratch within CDPR. The project is in the very early stages of the creative process, which means that we are not developing any games yet, but working exclusively on the foundations of this new setting."

We already had an idea of ​​most of these games, but this It is the closest approach that CD Projekt has given about them until now.

Canis Majoris is perhaps the most intriguing and different project from CD Projekt on the list. Developed externally by a currently unknown studio, a strategy announcement explains: “This is the first product of its kind to be developed outside the Group. However, this does not imply that its quality will lag behind our in-house productions. Since Technologically speaking, it will be based on Unreal Engine 5, along with the toolset built for Polaris. Look for additional announcements shortly.”

Canis Majoris marca lo que parece ser a new CD Projekt opening, which is willing to work with partners both in games and in other media. “Our goal is to work with experienced partners who can meet our quality requirements and deliver worthwhile experiences for our fans,” said CFO Michał Nowakowski. “We do this to create new and exciting ways to interact with our brands, and also to allow our internal teams to focus on what drives us as a company: developing game-changing RPGs.”

The details about the new IP, Hadarare understandably sparse, but Nowakowski added: “We started toying with the idea several years ago. Early-stage conceptual work began in 2021, and for the first time in our history, the IP is being fully incubated within CD Projekt.” Red. It’s important to understand that right now we’re still working on basic concepts and laying the groundwork for this new franchise.”

As part of the rush of announcements, we also learned that co-CEO Adam Kiciński will step down to run for president of the company.