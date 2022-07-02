CD Projekt RED celebrates its 20th anniversary with broadcasts and many proposals for fans

The studio behind games like The Witcher 3 or Cyberpunk 2077 has already launched a special website for the occasion.

CD Projekt RED conquered us with the different installments of The Witcher and, although the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was somewhat bumpy, there is no doubt that its recent updates are leaving us with the game that they promised at the beginning. Be that as it may, the developer has been continually busy, and the passage of time has meant that today we celebrate her 20th birthday.

CD Projekt RED invites us to watch their live shows to find out curiosities, win prizes and moreThe studio has already got down to work with the preparations for the party, which will essentially consist of broadcasts and proposals to connect with your community of fans. In this way, CD Projekt RED has announced in a press release that it has already launched a website dedicated to the 20th anniversary, from where regular direct of their games every Wednesday starting July 6.

In addition, the new CD Projekt RED website encourages us to share moments and experiences related to their games, so we can send photos of our games, merchandising that we have purchased or fanarts. After all, the developer wants the user to participate in the celebration, and that is why it has prepared a Birthday Gallery and invites us to watch its broadcasts to find out tidbits of titles, win prizes and more.

And what do we know about video games? In the field of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED has surprised us with the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime that will premiere on Netflix, although it is also developing the next expansion of its action RPG. As for the franchise starring Geralt of Rivia, we know that there is already a new The Witcher on the way and, although we don’t know much about the project, 3D Games readers are already clear about how they want this title to be.

