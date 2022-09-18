CD Projekt RED did not want this character in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, but the animation studio refused

Studio Trigger considered that the teenage girl should stay, something that the Polish company was not up to.

It seems that with cyberpunk universe created by CD Projekt RED there is content for a while. With the recent announcement of DLC Phantom Liberty of Cyberpunk 2077 and the series released on Netflix of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners everything points to the saga will continue to be explored. Now more details have come out of what the series could not be, which has turned out to be a success.

Loli must stay!Studio TriggerAccording to the medium Sankaku Complex, CD Projekt Red I didn’t want Rebecca’s character to be in the series for being a lolita, as revealed by the producer of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. However, the animation studio, Studio Trigger refused flatly to it: “The Loli must stay!”

Finally the character stayed and has ended up liking the fans of the series a lot. He is an important character in the story who has a great weight in the narrative. In case no one understands what the term lolita means, it simply refers to an attractive teenage girl.

At least from 3D Games we have seen the series and we have reviewed it. If you are interested in knowing how we have evaluated it, we recommend that you take a look at the analysis of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, carried out by Toni Piedrabuena, who classifies it as a series “Cyberpunk imprescindible“.

Anime wasn’t the only thing featured at the CD Projekt RED Night City Wire event. They made official the arrival of their next expansion Phantom Liberty to consoles of new generation, but not for PS4 or Xbox One. It is a scoundrel that can go very well. At least the users who bought the Xbox from Cyberpunk 2077 will be rewarded.

More about: CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.