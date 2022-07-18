CD Projekt RED has plummeted in the stock market since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077

Specifically, it has been 75% the value that the shares of the Polish company have lost

CD Projekt RED has experienced difficult times since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. One of them is undoubtedly the loss of value of your shares of the Polish company going down more than 75%. In this way, with this drop it has already ceased to be the most valuable game developer in Poland.

This information is collected by Business Insider Poland, which ensures that the company before of the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 I was valued around 40 billion Polish zloty. It has now become less than 10 billion. According to VGC, CD Projekt is listed with numbers similar to those it had in 2017.

CD Projekt shares have fallen more than 75%Currently, the video game developer largest in Poland is Techland. As stated, Puls Biznesu considers that its value could be around 10,600 million. It is not something that is 100% insured because Techland is not listed on the stock market, something that CD Projekt Red does.

Of course, CD Projekt has as next goal to regain trust both users and investors. For this, the first expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 is on the way and also the new generation version of the 2015 GOTY, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

