CD Projekt Red is using DMCA takedowns to delete tweets sharing stolen source code

The developer of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red, is issuing DMCA takedowns to Twitter users who share stolen code.

As reported by Vice, CDPR notified at least two Twitter users of the takedowns after they shared the source code illegally obtained from Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. This game code was part of the major cyberattack that CDPR suffered earlier this month, which also caused the source code of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 to be stolen.

“Description of violation: Source code illegally obtained from Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Posted without permission, not intended for public release”the DMCA takedown notice read.

One of the users who received the notice above mentioned that his Tweet was deleted because it contained a torrent to download the Gwent source code. The user also stated that, “Let’s just say it wasn’t something I wasn’t expecting.”.

Tweets from three other users were also deleted in the same way, and those tweets have been replaced with a message saying that “have been withheld in response to a report from the copyright owner.”.

This source code could have been part of the files that were allegedly sold in a Dark Web auction for a sale price that may have reached a truly alarming figure: in total, it could have been more than 7 million dollars.

