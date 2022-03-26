CD Projekt RED provides new information about the medallion proven from the following The Witcher recreation, finishing some theories

Simply the day past we confirmed you some participant theories that pointed to the imaginable protagonists of The Witcher 4 (within the absence of an reputable title), maximum of them in response to the one symbol to be had in this day and age of the sport: the medallion. Now, CD Projekt RED has showed that this medallion is from a lynx.from a brand new faculty.

As reported through Eurogamer, CD Projekt RED International Communications Director Robert Malinowski commented: “Ok, some mysteries should not be so mysterious. I will be able to ascertain that the medallion is, if truth be told, within the form of a lynx.“

Theories, which we may not pass into element about right here to steer clear of spoilers for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, identified that Ciri will be the protagonist of this new saga, in response to the truth that the medallion proven may well be that of a cat. Now, figuring out that this can be a lynx, the whole thing adjustments.

There’s no faculty of the Lynx within the canon established to this point through The Witcher, despite the fact that there is not any downside since it will now not be the primary time that CD Projekt RED bets on new content material that extends what’s noticed within the saga of books on which its video games are based totally. The issue is, clearly, in having the ability to determine a connection.

This utterly adjustments the imaginable appreciation of the gamers and, most certainly, Theories about the way forward for The Witcher 4. So, for now, the one data we now have in regards to the recreation is that it’s going to get started a brand new saga (leaving apart the Geralt of Rivia tale) and a picture of a Lynx medallion. What is your guess?