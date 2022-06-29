CD Projekt RED wasn’t to blame for Cyberpunk 2077’s bugs, or so says a leaked report

Although the game has released numerous patches, the community has not forgotten all the bugs of its release.

Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of those phenomena that will remain in the history of video game development. After a launch that was accompanied by an untold number of bugs, CD Projekt RED has been working on patches and updates that transformed their game into what they originally promised. Something that ended up convincing both Steam users and PlayStation and Xbox players, although the community cannot forget all the initial failures of the adventure.

The report blames Quantil Lab, the quality control companyThe authors of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are also aware of this and, although they have already commented on multiple occasions that they were not aware of the errors, they have never been able to recover the favor of the public. Well, it is possible that CD Projekt RED is partially right in this matter, since the YouTube channel Upper Echelon Gamers has shared a leaked report in which, as you can read in Forbes, it has 72 pages and some comments of the most remarkable.

According to this leak, CD Projekt RED would not have located the bugs of Cyberpunk 2077 because Quantic Lab, the company responsible for quality control, was not honest with them. Continuing with this information, it seems that said company exaggerated the number of people working on testing the game in order to maintain its contract with the developer, which prevented the detection of more errors.

But the thing does not end here, since the report also mentions that Quantic Lab claims to have a team of experienced professionals when in fact it has staff with less than 6 months of experience. On the other hand, the company would have a daily quota of bugs reported, leading to CD Projekt RED getting summaries with thousands of bugs they couldn’t find or those that broke the game were prioritized.

At the moment, CD Projekt RED has not issued any statement regarding this latest leak, so it will continue working to fix all the errors in Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, the studio is already turning the page and intends exploit your universe as possible, which is why we look forward to the premiere of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, which will be available through Netflix.

