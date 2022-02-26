CD Projekt RED will support Ukraine by donating more than 200,000 euros for humanitarian aid

The video game industry has also mobilized in the face of this situation with various initiatives to help the country.

The last days of February have turned gray before one of the latest international news: Russia has begun the invasion of Ukraine, and the media is leaving us with shocking images of bombings and fatalities. the video game industry he has not stood idly by Given this situation, various Ukrainian developers have already asked the rest of the world for help.

The video game industry already carries out several initiatives to help UkraineCD Project RED has listened to these messages for help and has not been slow to respond with a important donation to minimize the impact of the war as much as possible: “The recent invasion of Ukraine left our friends and neighbors shocked and outraged. In solidarity with all the victims of this act of aggression, the CD Projekt Group has decided to support the efforts of humanitarian aid donating 1 million zloty (more than 216,000 euros) to the perspective (Polish humanitarian organization)”.

“We cannot remain indifferent in the face of such injustice and we ask everyone to unite and help in any way possible. Together we can make a big difference!” reads the thread published by the Polish developer. This is in addition to the decision of 11 bit studios, authors of This War of Mine, to move 100% of your sales to the Ukrainian Red Cross Foundation.

Much of the planet is following the development of this conflict through the media of each country. However, it should be noted that we have already encountered misinformation cases: As we told you a few hours ago, several of the most viewed videos on Facebook about the Ukraine War have actually been taken from a video game.

More about: CD Projekt Red, Ukraine and Donation.