CD Projekt stays dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077: 160 staff paintings on its first enlargement

CD Projekt has reiterated its dedication to Cyberpunk 2077 a lot of occasions, in spite of its disastrous premiere ultimate December. One thing this is obtrusive after figuring out the distribution of tasks inside the corporate. Within the ultimate assembly with shareholders, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski showed that greater than a 3rd of all of the staff works on growing the next-gen variations Cyberpunk 2077. And as though that were not sufficient, 1 / 4 of overall staff are interested by developing the sport’s first enlargement.

We in point of fact imagine within the long-term possible of this IPAdam Kicinski“The brand new technology model is crucial step in our journey within the Cyberpunk universe, “commented Kicinski, transcribed via VGC.” We in reality imagine in the long-term possible of this IP. Because of this we’re lately running at the first enlargement of the sport, even if I will not say extra about it at the moment. “

Definitely, nobody can be stunned if CDPR had reneged at the expansions via now, given the sport’s arguable release and the loss of hype surrounding its long run. However, the corporate is dedicated along with his preliminary plans, and with making Cyberpunk 2077 the foundational piece of a bigger universe in video video games.

“Based on our promise to gamers, we intend to stay bettering Cyberpunk for so long as vital. And in the meantime, we don’t lose sight of the longer term: we wish to broaden different merchandise according to our sagas and make bigger the core of our industry “, provides the chief.” At the moment, 160 folks paintings within the first enlargement Cyberpunk, whilst on the subject of 70 are excited by unannounced tasks“.

We aren’t going to speak about datesMichal NowakowskiAbout this Cyberpunk 2077’s first enlargementTo not be perplexed with the smaller unfastened DLCs promised via the corporate, CD Projekt does now not wish to be offering to any extent further main points at the moment. “It’s in building however we aren’t going to touch upon its date,” mentioned CFO Michal Nowakowski. “We want to take care of the rule of thumb that we aren’t going to speak about dates till we’re able to satisfy them. “

In this, Nowakowski mentioned on the assembly that the next-gen variations are nonetheless deliberate for 2021, however they don’t promise that it’s going to now not be not on time. In regards to the value of expansions of Cyberpunk 2077, there’s no knowledge both, even if the chief hints at a value vary very similar to the ones of The Witcher 3. With a 3rd of the personnel devoted to the variations of PS5 and Xbox Sequence X | S, and 1 / 4 interested by expansions , it sort of feels that CD Projekt does now not throw within the towel with the sport. If you have not attempted it, that is our evaluate of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC.

