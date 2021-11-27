CD Projekt will continue to explore the potential of the Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 with triple-A games

The Poles intend to expand their IPs from 2022, as both franchises have “great potential”.

The mention of CD Projekt RED may raise the eyebrows of more than one player, but there is no doubt that they have in their hands two unique universes. We are still waiting to see the adventures of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 in the new generation of consoles, after their launch was announced in 2022, but the developer company already has plans to continue expanding both IPs, as they intend to create more. triple A games around the two franchises.

In the long term, Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good gameAdam KicinskiSome statements made by Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt, in an interview with the Polish media Rzeczpospolita. Here, the president was asked about creating a new IP to join the company’s franchise portfolio, but Kicinski expressed that “We are currently focusing on our two franchises. Both have great potential, so one of our strategic objectives is to start working in parallel on triple A projects within our IP, what will happen next year. “

Therefore, it is likely that we will not know new adventures of V and Geralt of Rivia for a long time, as CD Projekt is still working on the next-gen versions of their games and continues to fix the bugs of Cyberpunk 2077 with free patches, updates and DLC. In addition, it should be noted that The Molasses Flood, the latest study acquired by the company, has already confirmed that it will revive one of the IPs of the Poles.

Within this same interview, Kicinski transmits very good vibes around his latest game, since he considers that “in the long term, Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game and, like our other titles, will be sold for years“An idea that adds to an increase in positive reviews on Steam, which has filled CD Projekt RED with spirits.

More about: Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 and CD Projekt Red.