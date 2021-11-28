CD Projekt will maintain its independence: the company behind the Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 ‘is not for sale’

The president of CD Projekt RED assures that “they do not plan to be part of a larger entity.”

It has been almost a year since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the latest game from the Polish developer, CD Project RED, and after having lived through a technical tragedy on consoles, the title in its PC version has managed, little by little, to regain the trust of the players in Steam. The CEO of the company, Adam Kicinski, has spoken with the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita in an interview echoed by VGC, about the future of CD Projekt and the possibility of receiving new external investment.

“For years, we have said that we plan to remain independent and that we do not intend to be part of a larger entity, nor are we looking for a strategic investor “, assured Kicinski. Although the Polish company does not intend to be part of any other business group, on occasions we have seen in the industry more aggressive movements.

we plan to remain independent Adam KicinskiOne of the most notorious examples of battles for acquire companies Large entities came up with the case of Vivendi and Ubisoft, where the French entertainment giant tried for years to take control of Ubisoft. Faced with the possibility of experiencing something similar, Kicinski has been very calm, ensuring that they have tools to defend yourself against such actions.

Without a doubt, Kicinski has been blunt when it comes to close the door to any type of investment you could make endanger autonomy of the company, while the recent movements of the Poles have been in the opposite direction, with ambitious growth plans that go through the purchase of studios like The Molasses Flood, and the interest to expand their franchises.

