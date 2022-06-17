CDMX, Monterrey and Guadalajara, waiting to be confirmed as venues for the 2026 World Cup

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Azteca stadium during the Uruguay v Mexico FIFA Under 17 World Cup Final in Mexico City, Mexico July 10, 2011. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / John Sibley via REUTERS/File Photo

Four years away until the twenty-thirteenth edition of the World Wide Football Coup, the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) will announce the cities that will host the matches. In total, there are 22 metropolises that present themselves to the organization as candidates, of which three are Mexican: Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

For the first time in history, the sports fair will have a triple venue for the development of the tournament in 2026: United States, Mexico and Canada. However, and as stipulated from the beginning, the distribution of matches It will be mostly for the American Union with 60 of the 80 that there will be, while for Canadians and Mexicans 10 will be assigned to each nation.

This Thursday, June 16, FIFA will finally announce which will be the host cities for the World Cup, from New York at 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. In addition to those already mentioned, three from Canada and 16 from the United States compete. Estimates predict that the country of stars and stripes have between 10 and 12 capitals.

2026 World Cup. Photo: @united2026

“Over the last few months we have had open exchanges with the candidate host cities on a number of different topics. We are so appreciative and impressed by how dedicated and innovative everyone is. The host cities will be absolutely key to guarantee the success of the competition. We look forward to working with them to deliver what will undoubtedly be the biggest FIFA World Cup in history.” Colin SmithDirector of FIFA Tournaments and Events.

Although the determination will be in relation to the host metropolis, that is, not to the venues, on the part of Mexico it is so. Despite the fact that the Aztec capitals have more than one stadium in their demarcation, each city has only one with the capacity to align with the FIFA statutes: the Azteca, the Akron and the BBVA.

by United States: Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Baltimore/Washington.

for Mexico: Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

for Canada: Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver.

2026 World Cup. Photo: @united2026

“Any announcement will be made in the best interests of football, taking into account the needs of all interested parties. involved, as our goal is to lay the groundwork for the tournament to take place. successfully in all three countries. We can only reiterate our gratitude to all the cities and the three member associations for their effort and dedication to this process,” said FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President, Victor Montagliani.

With the World Cup in North America, it will be the third time that Mexico is host of the most important soccer competition in the world, after doing it in 1970 and 1986. For the United States it will be the second time after 1994, while for Canada it will be the first time. By 2026, the fair will change substantially with the increase in participants, there will be 48 teams instead of the current 32.

KEEP READING:

Mexico will make the use of the armed forces available to FIFA during the 2026 World Cup

The controversial remodeling of the Azteca Stadium Complex: what is the project towards the 2026 World Cup about?

“Sinkholes and water shortages”: the threats of the controversial remodeling of the Azteca Stadium