CDMX: this is how the LGBTTTI+ Olympics will be in June

In Pride month they will carry out a series of sports activities (Photo: Infobae México)

In the framework of LGBTTTI+ pride month, in Mexico City a series of sports activities will be carried out in which inclusion and diversity are the central axis; This was announced during a press conference by the Secretary of the Capital Government, Martí Batres Guadarrama.

According to the official, the promotion of sport within the communityas well as the celebration of same-sex marriage will be the two main activities of the day.

The announcement was made accompanied by local government officials: Jaime Morales, General Director of Sexual Diversity and Human Rights; Javier Hidalgo, General Director of the Sports Institute and Claudia Virginia Franco, General Director of the Civil Registry.

Javier Hidalgo announced what the activities will be, which are part of a strategy of the administration of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo to make sport accessible to the bulk of the capital’s population. It’s about the “Community Olympics”which include from children’s games to high-performance sports.

Martí Batres announced the activities that will make up the LGBTTTIQ+ Community Olympiad (Photo: Twitter/@martibatres)

After the formation of LGBTTTIQ+ Sports Organizing Committee Last March, where representatives of various community groups and authorities from various levels of government joined, it was possible to establish a series of activities to make athletes visible through inclusion.

The day will be divided into two types of events: competitive and community, made up of the “Games of the March”which will take place at the Sports Center Plan Sexenal in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office on June 24 and 25 and the “Copa LGBT” which will take place at Deportivo Azcapotzalco from June 23 to 26.

Los “Games of the March” They will be made up of several team disciplines, such as: men’s and women’s soccer, basketball, volleyball and rugby, as well as individual sports such as: swimming, athletics and bowling, while five exhibition sports are contemplated: field athletics, box, calisthenics, diving and skateboarding.

For its part, the “Copa LGBT”which is recognized by the International Federation of Gay Gameswill be made up of more than 20 sports disciplines such as: track athletics, crossfit, Olympic wrestling, tennis, softball, among others.

To the activities is added the massive Box class, next Saturday June 18 and the “Great Night Race: Run with Pride” of 5 kilometers dated for Friday, June 25, in the first section of the Chapultepec Forest.

For her part, Claudia Franco launched an open invitation to the egalitarian collective weddings next June 24 on the esplanade of the Central Court in Arcos de Belén.

The Pride March will take place on June 26 (EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez/Archive)



“Mexico City has been the original scene of the human rights struggle for the most advanced visions of democratization. Here in CDMX is where that march that is celebrated originated In the month of June; the pride parade, and it is the space where the gay culture weekand a large number of initiatives from the LGBTTTI community”, said Batres Guadarrama.

“We are talking about a very important movement with a great capacity for resistance, construction, community ties, with constant proposals for transformation,” he added.

For his part, Jaime Morales revealed that the officials of the capital’s government will join the pride parade next june 26within the “diverse tide” contingent, as they did in 2019 for the first time.

He stated that the invitation was extended to all dependencies, so they expect a large influx. “The competition is not only on the field or on the track, it is in daily life,” added the Secretary of Sexual Diversity and Human Rights of CDMX.

KEEP READING:

Why is Pride Month celebrated in June?

Mexico City is painted in colors to celebrate Pride month

Jhonny Caz, from Grupo Firme, will be crowned gay king 2022 in CDMX’s LGBT+ march