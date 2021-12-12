CDS Bipin Rawat gave this message an afternoon earlier than the coincidence, Video Viral

CDS Bipin Rawat: CDS Bipin Rawat gave a public message an afternoon earlier than he died within the helicopter crash. Leader Protection Leader Basic Bipin Rawat had stated on this message- ‘We’re happy with our forces, let’s have a good time Vijay Parv in combination.’ The Indian Military on Sunday launched a 1.09-minute video during which Basic Rawat congratulated the militia body of workers at the fiftieth anniversary of the 1971 conflict. Military resources stated the video was once recorded at the night of December 7. 13 other folks, together with Basic Rawat, his spouse, Rawat’s protection adviser Brigadier LS Lidder, have been killed in a horrific helicopter crash on December 8 close to Kannur in Tamil Nadu at 12:22 pm.Additionally Learn – The spouse arrived to bid farewell to the martyr husband dressed in a crimson pair, the wedding happened just one and a part years in the past

Within the video clip, Basic Rawat paid heartfelt tributes to the body of workers of the Indian Armed Forces who misplaced their lives within the 1971 conflict with Pakistan and appealed to the countrymen to have a good time the fiftieth anniversary of victory within the conflict. Within the video, Basic Rawat says, “I lengthen my heat greetings to all of the courageous infantrymen of the Indian Armed Forces at the instance of Swarnim Vijay Parv. We’re celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of victory within the 1971 conflict as Vijay Parv. Additionally Learn – Kuldeep Singh, who misplaced his lifestyles with CDS Bipin Rawat, was once cremated, other folks cried

#WATCH Past due CDS Basic Bipin Rawat’s pre-recorded message performed at an match at the instance ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’ inaugurated lately at India Gate lawns in Delhi. This message was once recorded on December 7. (Supply: Indian Military) %.twitter.com/trWYx7ogSy – ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Additionally Learn – Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Households of martyr Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan gets Rs 50 lakh assist, CM Yogi introduced

Basic Rawat stated on the finish of his message, ‘We’re happy with our armies, let’s have a good time Vijay Parv in combination.’ The video was once additionally performed on the opening rite of the ‘Vijay Parv’ serve as on the India Gate complicated. Protection Minister Rajnath Singh and most sensible army officials of the rustic participated on this program. On 16 December 1971, about 93,000 Pakistani infantrymen surrendered to the blended forces of the Indian Military and the ‘Mukti Bahini’, paving the way in which for the established order of Bangladesh.