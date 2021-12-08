CDS Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Brigadier LS Lidder, Lt. Footage of those lifeless together with Colonel Harjinder Singh launched

CDS Bipin Rawat, Helicopter Crash: New Delhi: Leader of Protection Body of workers (CDS) Basic Bipin Rawat, his spouse Madhulika and 11 different officials of the defense force died in a helicopter crash close to Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Those that misplaced their lives within the coincidence come with Brigadier LS Lidder, Army Adviser to the CDS and Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Body of workers Officer. Staff Captain Varun Singh has been injured within the coincidence, he’s the one survivor. He’s being handled on the Army Clinic in Wellington.Additionally Learn – CDS Bipin Rawat Dying: The usa, Russia, Pakistan and different international locations mourn the dying of CDS Rawat

In line with officers, the checklist of those that misplaced their lives within the coincidence is as follows: Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Leader Minister expressed grief over the dying of Basic Bipin Rawat, introduced 3 days of state mourning

Basic Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat (Spouse of Basic Rawat), Additionally Learn – Sooner than Basic Bipin Rawat, some other most sensible army officer additionally died in Mi-17 helicopter crash along with his spouse

Brigadier L. S. Liddar

Lt Col Harjinder Singh

Wing Commander P.S. Chauhan

Squadron Chief Ok. Lion,

JWO Das,

JWO Pradeep A.,

Havildar Satpal,

Nayak Gursewak Singh,

Nayak Jitendra Kumar,

Lance Naik Vivek Kumar,

Lance Naik Sai Teja.

CDS helicopter crash incident

A helicopter wearing Leader of Protection Body of workers Basic Bipin Rawat and others crashed close to Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. associated with the coincidence

The occasions are as follows: