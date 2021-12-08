CDS Bipin Rawat’s helicopter crashes, Common Rawat admitted to clinic; 5 our bodies have been recovered from the coincidence web page

Coimbatore : An Military Mi-series helicopter crashed close to Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.Helicopter Crash) Performed. The Leader of Protection Personnel on this helicopter (CDS) Common Bipin Rawat (Common Bipin Rawat) used to be accompanied via a number of contributors of his team of workers and a few members of the family. In step with the inside track gained via Zee Media from resources, Common Bipin Rawat is present process remedy at an area clinic. In step with resources, 5 our bodies had been recovered from the coincidence web page.Additionally Learn – CDS Bipin Rawat’s helicopter crashes, 14 other people together with spouse have been aboard, 5 our bodies recovered. See photos of the spot

it’s being instructed that CDS Common Bipin Rawat used to be accompanied via many different senior officials on this helicopter. They all have been going to participate in a program. In step with knowledge gained from resources, 3 other people had been rescued thus far and the situation of 2 is alleged to be essential. Additionally Learn – Military Chopper Crash In Tamil nadu: Military chopper crashes in Coonoor, who used to be on board together with CDS Vipin Rawat, see record

#WATCH | Newest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) the place an army chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his team of workers and a few members of the family have been within the chopper. (Video Supply: Locals interested in seek and rescue operation) %.twitter.com/YkBVlzsk1J – ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

The Indian Air Power mentioned in a tweet that the Mi 17V5 helicopter of the Air Power crashed close to Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, wherein CDS Bipin Rawat used to be additionally on board. The Indian Air Power has ordered an investigation referring to this helicopter crash. Allow us to let you know that the Mi-series helicopter that crashed has two engines. After the coincidence, many ambulances reached the spot and fireplace brigade automobiles additionally reached the spot.

A complete of 14 other people have been on board the crashed helicopter, together with Leader of Protection Personnel Bipin Rawat, his spouse Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier SS Lidar, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lieutenant Naik Vivek Kumar, Lieutenant B Sai Teja and Havildar Satpal used to be on board. See underneath the record of other people aboard the crashed helicopter…