CDS General Bipin Rawat’s big statement about China- said- ‘If the talks fail …’

In view of China's stubborn attitude towards LAC in Ladakh, the Modi government is constantly active to teach it a lesson in the military front as well as in the economic field. Despite agreeing to withdraw the army, China is not ready to back down from its position. Meanwhile, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has said that it is going on with China and if it fails, a military option exists. According to the Hindustan Times website, Rawat said that "there is a military option in Ladakh to deal with the changes made by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA)".

Speaking to 'Hindustan Times', General Rawat said,' Changes with LAC are due to different perceptions. The defense services are tasked to monitor, monitor and prevent such operations to prevent infiltration. The entire approach of the government is adopted to resolve any such activity peacefully and to prevent infiltration. The defense services are always ready for military operations, even if it does not include all efforts to restore the status quo with the LAC.

The former army chief said that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (NSA Ajit Doval) and all those responsible for national security are reviewing all options with the objective that the PLA restore the status quo in Ladakh.

On the other hand, on Saturday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the overall security situation in East Ladakh. Officials said that this review meeting took place two days after the diplomatic level talks to resolve the ongoing deadlock between India and China. Meanwhile, the army said that on 20 and 21 August, the commanders of the army met on the northern and western fronts to review the security situation and military preparedness.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Narwane, Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria attended the meeting. Sources said that all the important aspects of the border dispute with China in East Ladakh were discussed. He said that future steps to deal with the situation were discussed.

Sources said that General Narwane made a presentation on India’s military preparedness, deployment of arms and troops, including the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to maintain the deployment of troops in the midst of the harsh winter. Government sources said that India is not going to reduce the number of troops under any circumstances. He said that the Indian Army firmly in talks with China said that the situation before April should be restored to resolve the dispute. Sources said that the army assesses that Chinese soldiers are not serious about resolving the border dispute.

It is believed that in the two-day conference, the army commanders discussed the possible challenges arising on the border with China and Pakistan and how to deal with them effectively. India and China have held several rounds of talks at the military and diplomatic level in the last two and a half months, but no significant progress has been made to resolve the border dispute in East Ladakh.

