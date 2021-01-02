CDS General Rawat visited military bases adjacent to China in Arunachal Pradesh, said this about Indian soldiers

New Delhi: Chief Defense Chairman (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited various air force bases in the forward areas near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh to assess the security situation in the western region of India. Official sources gave this information. Also Read – VIDEO: These Yak are ‘Ramban’ for ITBP jawans deployed 24 hours on LAC against China, know why

Sources said that General Rawat met Army, ITBP and Special Frontier Force (SFF) soldiers stationed at various bases including Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley and Lohit Sector. He said that the Chief Defense Chief commended the soldiers for taking innovative steps to maintain effective surveillance and increase campaign preparedness.

According to sources, General Rawat said that in such 'challenging circumstances' only Indian soldiers can be vigilant and have always been ready to work beyond their duties to protect the borders. Sources quoted the CDS as saying, "Nothing can stop the Indian armed forces from being determined about their duties." '

