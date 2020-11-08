Ceasefire Violation: Pakistani troops violate ceasefire late night, mortar fired in Poonch, Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Pakistani troops, in violation of the ceasefire, opened fire and fired at villages and forward posts in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The officials gave this information on Saturday. Also Read – Pakistan opened fire on villages and outposts of LOC, Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply

Officials said mortar shells were fired in Mankot and Digwar sectors near the LoC in Poonch on Saturday, while the firing across the border across the Hiranagar sector on Friday and Saturday was carried out overnight. He said that there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side due to this firing.

A defense spokesman said, "Pakistan, in violation of the ceasefire, fired at the LoC around 2:30 pm in Mankot sector and fired mortar shells. The army responded to this. "The officers said that the firing and shelling from both sides stopped at around four in the morning.

Later in the day, the spokesman said that Pakistan’s army targeted Digwar sector of Poonch at around 5.45 pm with small arms and mortar. The Indian Army retaliated effectively and upon receiving the final news, the cross-border firing between the two sides continued intermittently.

Officials said Pakistani Rangers opened fire at the border posts at Karol Krishna, Satpal and Gurnam at around 10 pm on Friday, to which the BSF personnel responded promptly.

He said that the firing from both sides continued for five to ten minutes in the morning. The firing spread fear among the people living in the border areas and they spent the night in underground bunkers.