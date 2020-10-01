Ceci Kurzman Elected To Warner Music Group Board Of Directors

Warner Music Group has elected Ceci Kurzman to the corporate’s Board of Directors, together with the Nominating and Company Governance Committee, efficient Thursday (October 1). Kurzman is founder and President of Nexus Administration Group, a former talent-management and present funding firm. She can also be the primary individual of shade on Warner’s board; the corporate has come underneath scrutiny in current months for a scarcity of variety in its senior administration.

In line with the announcement, in line with public firm greatest practices, the Board decided that the one administration member of the Board ought to be WMG’s Chief Government Officer, Steve Cooper. It was additionally determined that the Board would stay at 11 members. Thus, Max Lousada, WMG’s International Chief Government Officer of Recorded Music, will step other than the Board.

Kurzman presently serves on the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, and Compensation Committee of Revlon, Inc., in addition to on the Board of Directors of assorted organizations together with Man Group, and Cirque du Soleil Leisure Group. She beforehand held senior advertising and artist-development roles at Arista Information and Epic Information earlier than founding Nexus, the place she labored carefully with artists together with Alicia Keys and Shakira.

Leonard Blavatnik, Founder & Chairman of Entry Industries, mentioned, “Ceci’s experience in creating the careers of artists, mixed along with her work as an entrepreneur and investor, will make her an important addition to our distinctive group of advisors. Max is enjoying an integral position within the present success and way forward for Warner Music Group, and he’ll proceed to be an influential voice in our Board discussions.”

Kurzman mentioned, “Music already has unprecedented attain and influence throughout the globe, and on daily basis the alternatives develop extra dynamic, disruptive, and ubiquitous. Warner is uniquely positioned on this thrilling atmosphere, with a rare roster of artists and songwriters, backed by a forward-thinking management staff throughout each recorded music and music publishing. I’m trying ahead to working with my new colleagues on the WMG Board to assist the corporate innovate and obtain its bold imaginative and prescient.”

Lousada added, “I’m completely satisfied to welcome Ceci and her precious perspective to the world of WMG, and look ahead to working along with her, Len, Steve, and the remainder of the Board, as we proceed to pioneer large, daring alternatives for artists, and speed up our investments in new expertise, territories, and expertise.”