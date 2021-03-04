‘Celebration Down’ Limited Series in Development at Starz

Are we having enjoyable but? A restricted sequence follow-up to “Celebration Down” is in growth at Starz.

The community introduced that it’s “reviving the occasion” with the event of this upcoming six-part “Celebration Down” restricted sequence. The usage of “reviving” implies that the unique solid will probably be returning. Nevertheless, at this time no official solid bulletins have been made.

“On the finish of 2019, the ‘Celebration Down’ solid and producers have been all reunited at a retrospective for the present hosted by Vulture. We had such time that we wished to discover a approach to get the workforce again collectively once more,” mentioned government producer Rob Thomas. “The solid is so busy nowadays that discovering a window the place we are able to do it might require trigonometry, however we’re decided to make it occur.”

“Celebration Down” follows a Los Angeles catering workforce who’re all Hollywood wannabes caught working for ideas — generally, however generally (OK, more often than not) they only take the assured 20% — whereas they wait and hope for his or her massive breaks. Every episode of the comedy occurred at a unique occasion the workforce is working, and so they inevitably get too immersed in the lives of their visitors.

The unique sequence ran on Starz for 2 seasons between 2009 and 2010. It initially starred Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Lizzy Caplan. Within the second season, Megan Mullally joined the solid, whereas Lynch shifted to a visitor starring position.

“Earlier than the solid of ‘Celebration Down’ turned well-known tv and film actors and award winners, they have been all carrying the identical pink bowties as a part of a lower than competent workforce of Los Angeles cater-waiters whereas chasing their desires of stardom on the Starz sequence,” mentioned Christina Davis, president of unique programming, Starz. “Followers have been ready greater than 10 years for this revival to occur and we’re thrilled to be in growth with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”

The behind-the-scenes workforce of this new model of the present reunites unique “Celebration Down” government producers Thomas, John Enbom (who will function showrunner), Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge. Karen Bailey, government vice chairman of unique programming at Starz, is overseeing the present on behalf of the community.

The restricted sequence will probably be produced by Lionsgate Tv.

“Celebration Down” now joins a rising record of fan-favorite sequence which might be seeing new variations. Over on Peacock, “Saved by the Bell” and “Punky Brewster” each obtained the continuation sequence remedy, with members of the unique casts showing alongside new sequence regulars, whereas Showtime boasts an upcoming restricted sequence model of “Dexter,” for instance.