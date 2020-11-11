Celebration of Bihar: PM Narendra Modi targeted Mamata Banerjee and Congress party, said – Death game does not get votes

new Delhi: The BJP has emerged as the largest party in the state after the NDA got a majority in the Bihar assembly elections. In such a situation, there was a festive atmosphere in the BJP headquarters today. During this period, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President JP Nadda were present among the workers. PM Narendra Modi has learned the Congress party and Mamta Banerjee by thanking the people of the country from the stage today. In his speech, the PM took a dig at both the parties. Also Read – Salutations to the public for giving majority to NDA, thank PM Modi: Nitish Kumar

Taking a dig at the Mamata Banerjee government of West Bengal, the PM said that some people are not able to compete with us in democratic ways, they are not challenging us. In such a situation, he has taken the path of killing the workers of India in some parts of the country. But this death game can never run in a democracy. No one can get votes by playing the game of death, these words written on the wall should be read by such parties.

At the same time, targeting the Congress and other opposition parties, the PM said that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, there seems to be a network of family parties and family parties. There are famila parties everywhere. The trap of these family parties is becoming a threat to democracy. Family parties or family parties are the biggest threat to democracy. Attacking the Congress, he said that the country's largest national party, which ruled the country for many decades, has also become a family party.