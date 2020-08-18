Celebration of birthday party of UP police constable, sub-inspector’s bullet shot in Harsh firing

Bareilly: In the Corona era, the UP Police’s act has come to light, in which celebrations were fired in celebration of the birthday of a constable. During this joyous firing, a sub-inspect has been shot. The injured police sub-inspector has been admitted to the hospital. Also Read – When the health deteriorated, a 15-year-old girl came out in the hospital for a 7-month pregnancy, the cousin continued to rape

It is being told that some guests fired in the celebration, which caused the sub-inspector to be shot. The police further said that the matter is being investigated.

A police officer said on Tuesday that a celebratory firing occurred in Uttar Pradesh on the birthday celebration of a constable, causing a bullet to a sub-inspector and he was injured. The officials gave this information on Tuesday. The police officer got the injured police sub-inspector admitted to the hospital, where his condition is stable.

According to senior police officer Shailesh Kumar Pandey, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Sources said that the birthday party was organized on Monday night at Yuga Veena Palace of Cantt Police Circle by Constable Ashwini.

However, it is not yet known how Sub-Inspector Sanjay Singh was shot in the waist, but other policemen present in the party got him admitted to the hospital immediately. Some guests opened fire in celebration, causing the sub-inspector to fire. The police further said that the matter is being investigated.