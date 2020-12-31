Celebration of New Year 2021 faded – Night Curfew and ban on public events in many cities of the country due to Corona

New Year 2021: The Corona crisis in the country also had an impact on the celebration of the New Year. In view of the havoc of Corona, night curfew has been imposed in many big cities of the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore. The New Year celebrations faded this time due to the night curfew. There was usually a festive atmosphere on New Year’s Eve. People used to come out of the house and welcome the new year, but this time people are preferring to stay at home. Also Read – New Year 2021 Resolution Ideas: Take this special resolution in the new year, there will be no problem in future

The Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi imposed a curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 am to 6 am on December 31 and January 1. According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman Vijay Dev, Night Curfew will be held from 11 am to 6 pm on January 31 and from 1 pm to January 2 in the night. Will be applicable till 6 o'clock.

The order states that no more than 5 people will be allowed to gather in public places during the night curfew. This decision has been taken to prevent large number of people from gathering in view of Kovid-19.

Home Ministry had also issued a consultation

On 28 December, the Home Ministry issued a consultation to states and union territories, stating that they can impose restrictions at the local level, including the imposition of the night curfew. The ministry had said that they can do so by assessing the situation to prevent the spread of Kovid-19.

The announcement of the night curfew in Delhi, on Thursday late evening with friends and family and friends to celebrate the New Year and welcome 2021, destroyed the plans and faded the celebrations. Soon after the announcement, people started canceling hotel and restaurant bookings. Many hotels and restaurants and other establishments in the city had taken bookings for the midnight celebrations and started all preparations for the New Year celebrations, but the programs were quickly canceled after the curfew was announced. Public places like Connaught Place and India Gate, called the heart of Delhi, are not allowed to congregate after the announcement of the night curfew.

Curfew also in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic from 11 am to 6 am. Also, there is a ban on the gathering of five or more people. Mumbai police spokesperson S Chaitanya said, “No more than five people will be allowed to gather in public places. After 11 o’clock at night no party will be allowed in the hotel, bar, pub or restaurant. ‘Boat party’ or rooftop party will not be allowed after the scheduled time in the city. Action will be taken against those who violate the order under Section 144 of CrPC.

On the eve of New Year, the official said that in view of the possibility of any untoward incident and to maintain law and order, about 35,000 policemen will be deployed on the streets of Mumbai.

Karnataka: Visuals from MG Road (photo 1), Brigade Road (photo 2) Church Street (photo 3) in Bengaluru. Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Bengaluru, which will remain in effect till 6 am of January 1. #NewYearEve pic.twitter.com/g4heNj3DG9 – ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

Section 144 in Bengaluru

The enthusiasm of New Year celebrations faded this time in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka. Actually, section 144 has been imposed in the city. The Bangalore Police has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 from 6 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Friday.

Karnataka: Heavy security deployed at MG road in Bengaluru on #NewYearEve. Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in the city & will remain in effect till 6 am of Jan 1. pic.twitter.com/9EAE4Q9Ou0 – ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

In this way, large celebrations were not seen at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar this time. These places have been known for big and grand events on New Year. Chennai also saw no public function as the Tamil Nadu government banned such celebrations on Thursday and Friday at other resorts, including restaurants, hotels, clubs and beach resorts. Along with this, the entry of people was banned by the police on the popular Marina Beach.

Ban also in Odisha

The Odisha government imposed a curfew on Thursday night from 10 am to prevent large-scale gathering of people on the occasion of Kovid-19. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that this ban will remain in force till 5 am on Friday. The SRC tweeted, ‘Odisha government is imposing curfew in the entire state from 10 am to 5 am. Common people are requested to cooperate. All necessary services and necessary operations will be allowed during the curfew. ‘

