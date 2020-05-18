Celebrities Commemorate 40th Anniversary Of Gwangju Uprising

On Could 18, many celebrities posted on social media to recollect the Gwangju Uprising.

The Gwangju Uprising of 1980 was a big second in South Korea’s battle for democracy. Starting on Could 18, residents of the town of Gwangju rose up in a mass protest towards South Korea’s army dictator, with nearly 1 / 4 million individuals participating. The rebellion was brutally repressed by the army, and whereas official authorities numbers state that 200 individuals (principally civilians) died within the unrest, residents of Gwangju state the quantity was nearer to 2,000 and lots of extra are nonetheless lacking.

On Could 18 this yr, actor Jung Woo Sung posted a picture to mark the Gwangju Uprising’s 40th anniversary.

A fan of BTS additionally posted on the group’s social media platform WeVerse with the poster and wrote, “Our Hobi [J-Hope]’s hometown… Gwangju.” J-Hope responded to the put up with an emoji of folded arms.

Singer Track Ga In posted on Instagram with a picture that reads, “518 Gwangju Uprising Anniversary. We are going to always remember the sacrifice you made for democratization.” She added a folded arms emoji within the caption.

Jun Hyosung marked the anniversary by writing on Instagram, “Currently I’ve been acutely feeling the dear worth of a peaceable each day life, and so I’m much more grateful. I feel that is one thing I’m capable of get pleasure from due to the sacrifices of many individuals. Everybody, grasp in there right this moment too, and I hope you all have a very good day.” She added within the hashtags, “I gained’t overlook.”

Singer Lee Sang Min wrote, “I keep in mind… and I’ll at all times keep in mind… 518.”

Actor Kim Eui Sung additionally shared a poster in black and white.

Singer Kim Really feel took half in a memorial ceremony on Could 18 for the Gwangju Uprising and sang Kim Kwang Seok’s “Letter of a Personal.” Kim Really feel stated, “Though I’m missing, I put my coronary heart into singing. It’s a terrific honor to have the ability to participate in such a significant occasion.”

Supply (1)