Celebrities Respond to Trump’s Ban From Twitter

January 9, 2021
Celebrities took to Twitter to have a good time President Donald Trump’s ban from the social media platform.

Trump, who had 88.8 million followers finally depend on Twitter, was “deplatformed” by the corporate, following years of criticism calling on the social media service to block his account for the unfold of misinformation. Prior to closing his account on Friday, Twitter had quickly suspended his account in three separate events for “repeated and extreme violations of our civic integrity coverage.”

Actor-comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus tagged Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey, asking, “What the fuck took you so lengthy, Jack?”

Retired skilled basketball participant Rex Chapman echoed Louis-Dreyfus’ sentiment, mentioning that an earlier motion may have saved lives through the pandemic. “Sure, folks died on the Capitol and now Trump’s gone,” he wrote. “However take into consideration what number of lives would have been saved had [he] been impeached after which really faraway from the workplace in early 2020. His Twitter account satisfied thousands and thousands to not put on masks and regent science throughout a pandemic.”

Actor Kevin McHale additionally wrote: “This isn’t about censorship or free speech. It’s about defending lives. Trump’s phrases have now immediately lead to 5 deaths and an assault on the U.S. Capitol. Twitter and tech corporations ought to at all times ban anybody who incites and encourages violence — particularly after they have a giant platform.”

Others like actor Michael Rapaport celebrated Dorsey’s work. “Jack, you probably did it you fkc you!!! Congratulations,” he wrote.

“Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who had publicly requested Dorsey to ban Trump from Twitter, additionally applauded the information. “Twitter lastly banned Trump! We did it!” he wrote.

