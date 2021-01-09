Celebrities Respond to Trump’s Ban From Twitter

Celebrities took to Twitter to have a good time President Donald Trump’s ban from the social media platform.

Trump, who had 88.8 million followers finally depend on Twitter, was “deplatformed” by the corporate, following years of criticism calling on the social media service to block his account for the unfold of misinformation. Prior to closing his account on Friday, Twitter had quickly suspended his account in three separate events for “repeated and extreme violations of our civic integrity coverage.”

Actor-comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus tagged Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey, asking, “What the fuck took you so lengthy, Jack?”

What the fuck took you so lengthy @jack ? https://t.co/1WiVnF09bw — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 8, 2021

Retired skilled basketball participant Rex Chapman echoed Louis-Dreyfus’ sentiment, mentioning that an earlier motion may have saved lives through the pandemic. “Sure, folks died on the Capitol and now Trump’s gone,” he wrote. “However take into consideration what number of lives would have been saved had [he] been impeached after which really faraway from the workplace in early 2020. His Twitter account satisfied thousands and thousands to not put on masks and regent science throughout a pandemic.”

Sure, folks died on the Capitol and now Trump’s gone. However take into consideration what number of lives would have been saved had been impeached after which really faraway from workplace in early 2020. His Twitter account satisfied thousands and thousands to not put on masks and regent science throughout a pandemic. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 8, 2021

Actor Kevin McHale additionally wrote: “This isn’t about censorship or free speech. It’s about defending lives. Trump’s phrases have now immediately lead to 5 deaths and an assault on the U.S. Capitol. Twitter and tech corporations ought to at all times ban anybody who incites and encourages violence — particularly after they have a giant platform.”

This is not about censorship or free speech. It is about defending lives. Trump’s phrases have now immediately lead to 5 deaths & an assault on the US Capitol. Twitter/tech corporations ought to at all times ban anybody who incites & encourages violence – particularly after they have a giant platform. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) January 9, 2021

Others like actor Michael Rapaport celebrated Dorsey’s work. “Jack, you probably did it you fkc you!!! Congratulations,” he wrote.

Trump is banned from Twitter!!!! #TrumpBanned @jack you probably did it you fkc you!!!! Congratulations pic.twitter.com/iCmxxHGAXs — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 8, 2021

“Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who had publicly requested Dorsey to ban Trump from Twitter, additionally applauded the information. “Twitter lastly banned Trump! We did it!” he wrote.

Twitter lastly banned Trump! We did it! https://t.co/KFJUB1YvZU — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 8, 2021

Learn extra reactions under.

AAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/IboPtOuWcP — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 8, 2021

When are Republicans going to droop trump from the nuclear arsenal indefinitely? — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 9, 2021

GODDAMIT Trump simply added me on Friendster. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 9, 2021

Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee-it! THANK YOU TWITTER. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) January 8, 2021

Getting kicked off Twitter is about as onerous to do as getting booted from the housewives…it’s actually designed for provocative social interplay… — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 9, 2021

trump if u can learn this I’ll provide you with a kiss 😘 — kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) January 9, 2021

Lots of people laughing that Trump’s banned from twitter however how nice would it not be not to be allowed on twitter. — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) January 9, 2021

oomp suspended not me tho — giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) January 8, 2021

DING DONG DEE DEE DEET DEE https://t.co/gkVnzMshNT — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) January 9, 2021