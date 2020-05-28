General News

Celebrities Unite for a Video to Support the #thanksnurses Campaign – Variety

May 28, 2020
1 Min Read

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, nurses have been on the entrance strains, braving the circumstances to save lives and assist others.

Celebrities have collaborated on a video to thank nurses for rising to the process as a part of the #thanksnurses marketing campaign. Rita Wilson, Constance Wu, Noah Wyle, Package Williamson, John Halbach, Kate Flannery, Chris Chalk, Angelica Maria, Simon Helberg, Parminder Nagra, Angelica Vale, Joan Lunden and extra are featured in the video, providing their assist for the American Nurses Basis, the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Affiliation. That includes  self-shot footage from their shelter-in-place areas, the video is supposed to assist elevate moeny for nurses treating sufferers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Nurses Basis has established the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses. The Fund will supply monetary help, psychological well being providers and different data to nurses to assist themselves and their households.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment