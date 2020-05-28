Celebrities Unite for a Video to Support the #thanksnurses Campaign – Variety

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, nurses have been on the entrance strains, braving the circumstances to save lives and assist others.

Celebrities have collaborated on a video to thank nurses for rising to the process as a part of the #thanksnurses marketing campaign. Rita Wilson, Constance Wu, Noah Wyle, Package Williamson, John Halbach, Kate Flannery, Chris Chalk, Angelica Maria, Simon Helberg, Parminder Nagra, Angelica Vale, Joan Lunden and extra are featured in the video, providing their assist for the American Nurses Basis, the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Affiliation. That includes self-shot footage from their shelter-in-place areas, the video is supposed to assist elevate moeny for nurses treating sufferers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Nurses Basis has established the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses. The Fund will supply monetary help, psychological well being providers and different data to nurses to assist themselves and their households.